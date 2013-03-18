Lower risk of CV Events or deaths in prostate cancer patients treated with degarelix compared to LHRH agonists

The gonadotropin releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist degarelix (brand name Firmagon, from Swiss drugmaker Ferring Pharmaceuticals) may be associated with lower risk of a cardiovascular (CV) events or death compared to commonly prescribed luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonists, according to data presented at the European Association of Urology (EAU) 2013 annual meeting in Milan, Italy.
These data are based on a pooled analysis of 2,328 men with prostate cancer from six prospective, randomized trials. Analysis of the data also revealed that the men in the studies treated with Firmagon had significantly higher overall survival and improved disease control as evidenced by fewer fractures and a lower incidence of renal or urinary tract adverse events compared to men treated with LHRH agonists.
Less risk of CV events or deaths
