LSP closes on $280 million life sciences venture fund

2 June 2016
European life sciences investment group LSP (Life Sciences Partners) has announced the final closing of its new life sciences fund, LSP 5. The fund surpassed its $170 million target and reached the ‘hard cap’ of $280 million, making LSP 5 one of the largest life sciences funds in Europe, said LSP.

Dr René Kuijten, managing partner at Netherlands-based LSP, commented: “The basis of this fundraising success is reflective of our strong financial performance as well as meeting the challenges of life sciences investing. This has been recognized by not only large and loyal institutional investors, but also by strategic partners like the pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb, who selected LSP as a partner for identifying and investing in European breakthrough technologies. Moreover, the interest from family offices and private investors looking for broad exposure to life sciences in Europe has increased significantly over the years.”

Already taking positions in nine companies

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




