Lundbeck launches Brintellix in Denmark

Danish CNS drug specialist Lundbeck (LUN: CO) is debutting its new antidepressant Brintellix (vortioxetine) in Denmark, representing the first European launch for the drug which was commercially released in the USA in January 2014.

Brintellix, approved for treatment of major depressive episodes in adults, will be introduced in several other European and international markets in 2014 and 2015, the company said.

It is a multimodal antidepressant which has demonstrated significant efficacy in adult patients with depression as measured by traditional scales, and has demonstrated improvement of cognitive performance. Cognitive symptoms, part of the diagnostic criteria for depression, include concentration, decision-making and memory.