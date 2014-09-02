Lundbeck launches Northera in USA

Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) said today that Northera (droxidopa) capsules for oral use are now available through its US subsidiary for health care providers to prescribe in the USA.

Northera, developed by US firm Chelsea Therapeutics, is a norepinephrine prodrug that was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration earlier this year (The Pharma Letter February 19), and is now available across the USA through a specialty pharmacy. Lundbeck subsequently acquired Chelsea and Northera for around $658 million (TPL May 8).

Northera is only approved for the USA, where it is cleared for the treatment of orthostatic dizziness, lightheadedness or the "feeling that you are about to black out" in adult patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (NOH) caused by primary autonomic failure (Parkinson's disease, multiple system atrophy, and pure autonomic failure), dopamine beta-hydroxylase deficiency, and non-diabetic autonomic neuropathy.