Lundbeck to stop further development of desmoteplase

Following evaluation of disappointing clinical results, Danish CNS specialists Lundbeck (LUND: CO) said late yesterday that it has decided to cease further development of desmoteplase in ischemic stroke. Alternatives including divestiture are now being evaluated. Notwithstanding, Lundbeck’s shares gained 3.5% to 124.00 Danish kroner in early morning trading today.
In both the DIAS-3 and DIAS-4 study patient sub-groups experienced positive effects and the studies confirmed the favorable safety profile of desmoteplase by indicating good safety and tolerability data. It was, however, insufficiently clear how to select patients in future prospective studies. It has therefore been decided to discontinue the development project in Lundbeck.
The DIAS-3 study did not meet the primary endpoint, i.e., the proportion of patients with a favorable outcome of modified Rankin Scale (mRS) score 0-2 at Day 90 was not statistically different between patients treated with desmoteplase (51.3%) and those in the placebo control group (49.8%).
