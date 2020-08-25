Major blood plasma fractionation plant to be built in Russia's Tatarstan Republic

One of Russia’s largest blood plasma fractionation plant will soon be built in the Tatarstan Republic, one of Russia’s most economically developed regions, by the Israeli biotech and pharmaceutical company Alishech, according to recent statements, made by representatives of the investor and representatives of the Russian federal government, reports The Parma Letter’s local correspondent.

The total value of investments in the project is estimated at about 9 billion roubles ($170 million). The new plant will create more than 300 new jobs and will be commissioned in 2023.

It is planned that the range of the new plant will be comprise more than 25 drugs, including albumin (which is intended for use in operations to eliminate the effects of skin injuries, as well as treatment of diseases of internal organs; immunoglobulin, as well as VIII and IX factors, which are the drugs that support blood clotting. In addition, the plant will produce “dried plasma,” that will be primarily supplied for emergency needs in Russia.