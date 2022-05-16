Sunday 24 November 2024

Mavacamten sales could be near $1 billion if OKed for HCM, says analyst

Pharmaceutical
16 May 2022
bristol_myers_large

US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) mavacamten will stand rather unchallenged in the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) market, achieving around $958 million in sales by 2025, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.

The firm’s pharmaceutical analyst Sarah Bundra noted that “mavacamten will be the first drug to specifically target obstructive HCM, which is a common form of cardiomyopathy. It has a unique mechanism of action (MoA) - being a myosin inhibitor—that more closely targets the pathophysiology of the disease.”

Existing cardiomyopathy therapies are generic and used for a wide range of cardiovascular diseases. Mavacamten can be used in conjunction with marketed therapies, such as beta blockers. As such, the drug will not displace any current therapy options, but will address a key cardiomyopathy demographic that has not previously been the target of clinical trial development.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
BMS brands ICER's mavacamten analysis 'premature and inappropriate'
8 October 2021
Pharmaceutical
ICER puts fair mavacamten price at between $12,000 to $15,000 despite $75,000 forecasts
7 October 2021
Pharmaceutical
Cardiomyopathies market set to reach $5.2 billion by 2031
30 June 2022
Pharmaceutical
AHA/ACC guideline adds Camzyos as a treatment for oHCM
9 May 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze