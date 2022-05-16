Mavacamten sales could be near $1 billion if OKed for HCM, says analyst

US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) mavacamten will stand rather unchallenged in the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) market, achieving around $958 million in sales by 2025, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.
The firm’s pharmaceutical analyst Sarah Bundra noted that “mavacamten will be the first drug to specifically target obstructive HCM, which is a common form of cardiomyopathy. It has a unique mechanism of action (MoA) - being a myosin inhibitor—that more closely targets the pathophysiology of the disease.”
Existing cardiomyopathy therapies are generic and used for a wide range of cardiovascular diseases. Mavacamten can be used in conjunction with marketed therapies, such as beta blockers. As such, the drug will not displace any current therapy options, but will address a key cardiomyopathy demographic that has not previously been the target of clinical trial development.
