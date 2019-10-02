Mayne Pharma soars on news of oral contraceptive license deal

Shares of Australian drugmaker Mayne Pharma (ASX: MYX) leapt 19% to A$0.63, and to a near five-month high, after the company announced an exclusive long-term deal to sell a new contraceptive drug in the USA.

Mayne has signed a 20‑year exclusive supply and license agreement with Belgium’s Mithra Pharmaceuticals (Euronext Brussels: MITRA) to commercialize its novel oral contraceptive Estelle, comprising estetrol (E4), and drospirenone, (E4/DRSP), in the USA.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mayne will pay up to $295 million (all US $) comprising $8.75 million in cash and 4.95% of Mayne’s ordinary shares at closing. The company will also pay $11 million in cash and a further 4.65% of Mayne Pharma’s ordinary shares following FDA approval, plus contingent payments based on reaching cumulative net sales targets.