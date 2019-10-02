Saturday 23 November 2024

Mayne Pharma soars on news of oral contraceptive license deal

Pharmaceutical
2 October 2019
maynebig

Shares of Australian drugmaker Mayne Pharma (ASX: MYX) leapt 19% to A$0.63, and to a near five-month high, after the company announced an exclusive long-term deal to sell a new contraceptive drug in the USA.

Mayne has signed a 20‑year exclusive supply and license agreement with Belgium’s Mithra Pharmaceuticals (Euronext Brussels: MITRA) to commercialize its novel oral contraceptive Estelle, comprising estetrol (E4), and drospirenone, (E4/DRSP), in the USA.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mayne will pay up to $295 million (all US $) comprising $8.75 million in cash and 4.95% of Mayne’s ordinary shares at closing. The company will also pay $11 million in cash and a further 4.65% of Mayne Pharma’s ordinary shares following FDA approval, plus contingent payments based on reaching cumulative net sales targets.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Mithra Pharma sells rights to Estelle in Europe and Russia
12 September 2018
Pharmaceutical
US regulator gives nod to Mayne Pharma's new anti-fungal product
12 December 2018
Pharmaceutical
Positive reception for Mithra's Estelle data at ESG meeting
23 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
Mayne Pharma files NDA for E4/DRSP with FDA
16 April 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze