Mayne Pharma files NDA for E4/DRSP with FDA

Pharmaceutical
16 April 2020
maynebig

Australian drugmaker Mayne Pharma (ASX: MYX) closed trading today up 11.6% at A$0.385, after saying it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration, seeking marketing authorization for E4/DRSP, a combined oral contraceptive indicated for the prevention of pregnancy.

If approved by the FDA, E4/DRSP is expected to be made available to patients in the US market in the first half of calendar 2021.

Mayne acquired rights to the product last October from Belgium’s Mithra Pharmaceuticals (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), to commercialize its novel oral contraceptive Estelle, comprising estetrol (E4), and drospirenone, (E4/DRSP), in the USA, under a deal worth up to $295 million.

