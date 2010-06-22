Medco and Celesio in Pan-European JV to enhance quality of clinical care and reduce overall health care costs

USA-based Medco Health Solutions and Germany's Celesio AG, two leading pharmacy-driven health care companies, have announced a joint venture with a long-term goal of improving patient health and helping to relieve the crushing financial burden on healthcare payers across Europe.
Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the 50/50 JV, named Medco Celesio BV, combines Medco and Celesio's strengths in pharmacy-driven clinical care. Medco Celesio will target patients with chronic or complex conditions, such as diabetes, asthma, high-cholesterol and heart disease. It will concentrate on innovative, integrated clinical services designed to improve patient adherence, integrate care across multiple providers, enhance safety and deliver greater value across the healthcare system.
"Our portfolio of proven clinical solutions can be customized to address the growing demand for affordable, high-quality care that is relevant across geographic, regulatory and cultural boundaries. Although this will not eliminate every financial issue facing the European health care systems, these efficiencies represent a significant part of the overall solution," said Medco chairman and chief executive David Snow Jr.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze