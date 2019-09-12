Menarini appoints new chief executive

Italian drugmaker Menarini has appointed Elcin Barker Ergun as chief executive.

Mrs Barker Ergun was formerly head of new business at the healthcare division of Merck KGaA (MRK: DE), and was also executive vice president and head of global commercial for Merck Serono.

Mrs Barker Ergun said: "Menarini is a company admired on a global level for both its market dynamism and patient centricity. It is an honor for me to join Menarini and contribute in capturing new business opportunities and further drive our globalization."