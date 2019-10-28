Saturday 23 November 2024

Menarini to market Asacol in China

Pharmaceutical
28 October 2019
menarini_big

Switzerland-based Tillotts Pharma AG, part of the Japanese Zeria Group (TYO: 4559), today announced an agreement with Italy’s Menarini and its Chinese subsidiary for the distribution and marketing of Tillotts’ Asacol (mesalazine) product range in the People’s Republic of China.

Under the terms of the agreement, financial details of which were not disclosed, Menarini will be Tillotts’ exclusive and long-term partner in China with the marketing authorization to sell and promote Asacol, a first-line treatment for mild to moderate ulcerative colitis (UC).

The agreement is strategically important for both Tillotts and Menarini due to the steadily increasing number of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients in China. China has among the highest number of IBD cases in Asia with a two- to three-fold increase in incidence in the past decade. The introduction of this high strength mesalazine tablet formulation to the Chinese market is expected to optimize the therapeutic options for IBD in China.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Karima Boubekeur leaves AstraZeneca to head innovation at Tillotts
3 September 2018
Pharmaceutical
Menarini buys rights to AML candidate from Helsinn Group
21 December 2018
Pharmaceutical
European approval for in-licensed Menarini antibiotic
12 December 2018
Pharmaceutical
Menarini reports 2019 sales rose 3.2%; plans $169 million plant
11 June 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze