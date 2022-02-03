Merck & Co's quarter beats estimates but not 2022 guidance

Pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.

Sales at the US group were $13.52 billion during the fourth quarter, a 24% increase on the same period in 2020 and ahead of analysts’ expectations of around $13.2 billion.

Merck also posted fourth-quarter earnings of $4.58 billion, or $1.80 a share, up from last year when it earned $2.49 billion, or $0.98 a share. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.53 a share on average, according to Refinitiv IBES data.