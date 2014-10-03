Merck helps patients with disabilities to access the web

Pharma companies often pledge that they are putting patients first, but few practice full end-to-end delivery of their product.
This week US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) announced that it has partnered with eSSENTIAL Accessibility to offer a free app that makes it easier for people with disabilities to browse its websites. People who cannot browse the web using conventional methods due to conditions such as arthritis, paralysis or MS, can use this app to browse merck.com and merckengage.com completely hands free, using tools like motion technology and voice-activated navigation.
This technology has been around for a while but it’s promising that big pharma companies such as Merck are showing the initiative and delivering it to the patients who depend on their drugs. The eSSENTIAL Accessibility app provides a suite of keyboard and mouse replacement solutions, among other tools, designed to help people with physical, reading and age-related disabilities get online. The Merck app is free of charge to the end-user and once downloaded, the app can be used on any website.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze