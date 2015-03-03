Merck KGaA 4th-quarter 2014 earnings beat expectations

Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) this morning reported financial results showing that group sales for the full year 2014 increased 3.7% to 11.5 billion euros ($12.90 billion), exceeding the 11 billion euros to 11.2 billion euros forecast in November.

Net income came in at 1.2 billion euros, a dip of 0.2%. Earnings per share pre onetime items advanced, taking into account the 1:2 split in June 2014, by 4.8% to 4.60 euros versus 4.39 euros in 2014.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and one-offs rose 10.5% to 878 million euros, beating the 870 million euros expected on average by analysts polled by Reuters. Merck’s shares edged up 1.9% to 96.08 euros in morning trading.