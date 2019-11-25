Merck KGaA tackles UK access barrier for Mavenclad

Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) has won an accelerated access decision for Mavenclad (cladribine) from the British health technology assessor, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

The decision means that Mavenclad can now be used as an option for treating highly-active multiple sclerosis (MS) in adults, without the requirement of a gadolinium-enhanced MRI scan.

The update to the guidance follows concerns that access for first-line use has been restricted due to the requirement for the procedure.