Merck KGaA to invest 80 million euros in China pharma production

Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) said this morning (November 15) that it plans to invest 80 million euros ($106.8 million) in a new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in China, to be located in the Nantong Economical Technological Development Area (NETDA), in the Greater Shanghai region.

“This further investment in China reflects Merck’s long-term commitment to the country where our group has been present for 80 years,” said Belen Garijo, president and chief executive of Merck Serono, the biopharmaceutical division of Merck.

The new facility will focus on the bulk production and packaging of Glucophage (metformin), the beta-blocker Concor (bisoprolol) and Euthyrox (levothyroxine), Merck’s leading brands for the treatment of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and thyroid disorders respectively.