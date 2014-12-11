Merck presents early data on Keytruda in advanced triple-negative breast cancer

Pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) says Keytruda (pembrolizumab) has achieved an overall response rate of 18.5% in patients treated with the drug who have PD-L1 positive, advanced triple-negative breast cancer.

At the time of analysis, median duration of response had not been reached with three of five responders on therapy for 11 months or more. The median time to response was 18 weeks (range, 7-32 weeks). In the study, 33% of patients with Keytruda achieved tumor shrinkage. At six months, the progression-free survival rate with Keytruda was 23.3%. The results were presented at the 2014 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

Alise Reicin, vice president of global clinical development, oncology, at Merck Research Laboratories, said: “This year, Merck has significantly advanced our immuno-oncology development program and new data for Keytruda have been presented in seven different cancers, including these first findings in triple-negative breast cancer. These early data with Keytruda show responses in patients with one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer and further our understanding of the PD-1 pathway’s role in this disease. Our Phase II study planned for the first half of 2015 will be an important next step for our breast cancer clinical program.”