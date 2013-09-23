Merck receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for sugammadex

US pharma major Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has received a Complete Response Letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the resubmission of the New Drug Application for sugammadex sodium injection, Merck’s investigational medicine for the reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium or vecuronium.
The FDA’s letter raised concerns about operational aspects of a hypersensitivity study that the agency had requested in 2008. Merck, which is known as MSD outside the USA and Canada, is evaluating the Complete Response Letter and expects to be able to determine a path forward in the very near future.
David Michelson, head of global neuroscience clinical development, Merck Research Laboratories, said: “We believe sugammadex is an important innovation, and will work closely with the FDA to bring this product to hospitals, surgeons, anesthesia professionals and patients in the United States.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze