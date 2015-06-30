Merck’s Emend meets primary endpoint in Phase III trial

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has announced results from a Phase III study investigating the safety and efficacy of single-dose Emend (fosaprepitant dimeglumine) for Injection.

The trial looked at P/neurokinin (NK-1) receptor antagonist, in combination with other anti-vomiting medicines, for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) in adult cancer patients receiving moderately emetogenic (vomit-inducing) chemotherapy (MEC). In the study, the single-dose Emend for Injection regimen provided greater protection from nausea and vomiting following administration of chemotherapy versus an active control of placebo with other anti-vomiting medicines.

Bernardo Rapoport, principal investigator for the study and chief medical oncologist, Medical Oncology Centre of Rosebank, Johannesburg, South Africa, said: “The results from this important Phase III trial are very encouraging as they are the first study to evaluate Emend for injection in a combination regimen for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting in patients receiving moderately emetogenic chemotherapy – and show the potential to use a single day antiemetic regimen.”