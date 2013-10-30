Sunday 24 November 2024

Mixed geographical performance from Ipsen

Pharmaceutical
30 October 2013

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) today (October 30) reported sales for the third quarter of 2013, noting a significant slowdown in North America and a dip in performance in major Western European markets.

Total group sales for the quarter increased 3.8% to 298.1 million euros ($411.2 million). Within this, major western European country sales dipped 0.6% to 119.0 million euros; other European countries leapt 14.9% to 78.1 million euros; North America was down 21.4% to 13.5 million euros - mainly impacted by the Increlex (mecasermin) supply interruption that occurred mid-June - and rest of world sales advanced 6.3% to 87.5 million euros. Total specialty care product sales increased 3.0% to 211.9 million euros, with primary care revenues rising 5.7% to 77.8 million euros, the company noted.

Commenting on the results, Marc de Garidel, chairman and chief executive of Ipsen, said: “In the third quarter, Decapeptyl [triptorelin embonate] sales have stabilized after a difficult start to the year, notably affected by uncertainties in China. Primary care is returning to growth, driven by a strong international performance and a slowdown of the decline in France. In the future, the Group intends to better leverage the respective potential of specialty care and primary care activities through a project1 of new organization.” He added: “In terms of R&D, we are very pleased with the positive results of the CLARINET study, which are providing us with solid long-term growth perspectives, notably in the United States.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze