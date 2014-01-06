moksha8 files Viibryd and Colobreathe in Brazil; amends Forest alliance

Brazil-based pharma firm moksha8 has filed applications with the Brazilian regulatory authority, ANVISA, for approval of Viibryd (vilazodone) for major depressive disorders and Colobreathe (colistimethate sodium) to treat lung infections in patients with cystic fibrosis.
moksha8 and US drugmaker Forest Laboratories (NYSE: FRD) have also amended their current strategic alliance (The Pharma Letter October 24, 2012. Forest will no longer have ongoing financial obligations under the alliance and will no longer have the option to acquire moksha8 in a merger transaction. moksha8 will retain the exclusive license to commercialize Viibryd, and moksha8 is working to expand its relationship with Forest to include other products for Latin America in the future. Other financial terms were not disclosed.
Under license from Merck Serono
