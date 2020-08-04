More help needed as UK pharma prepares for Brexit

In the UK, as the end of the Brexit transition period approaches, the pharmaceutical industry has called on the Government to provide more detailed guidance on the way ahead.
To avoid unnecessary duplication or disruption to supply chains, the industry would like negotiators to seek a Mutual Recognition Agreement, which would see both sides accepting each other’s drug safety testing and inspections before export.
While the Department of Health and Social Care has published a letter setting out the Government’s plan, UK trade group the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) has said current advice does not go far enough.
