MSD inks licensing pacts with 5 Indian pharma companies for COVID-19 oral drug candidate

MSD Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of US pharma giant & Co (NYSE: MRK), has signed voluntary licensing agreements with five Indian generic pharma firms for molnupiravir, for the treatment of non-hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19.



The company has decided to enter into non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with Cipla (BSE: 500087), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (BSE: 500124), Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Hetero Labs and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (BSE: 524715).



These Indian companies are to get the oral antiviral agent currently being studied in a Phase III trial. MSD is developing molnupiravir in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.



Meantime, Hyderabad-headquartered Natco Pharma (BSE: 524816) has applied to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization in India for the approval of Phase III clinical trial of molnupiravir capsules and is also seeking an emergency approval of the drug based on "compassionate use" for patients.



In a note to the stock exchanges, the company said that "pre-clinical data have shown that molnupiravir has broad anti-influenza activity, including highly potent inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication. Patients treated with molnupiravir achieved response within five days of therapy indicating that the duration of treatment with molnupiravir is short, with the additional advantage of being an oral therapy."

Medicines Patent Pool discussions

MSD has entered into these agreements to accelerate the availability of molnupiravir in India and in other low- and middle-income countries following approvals or emergency authorization by local regulatory agencies. The company is also in discussions with the Medicines Patent Pool to explore the potential for additional licenses.



"The scale of human suffering in India at this moment is devastating, and it is clear that more must be done to help alleviate it. These agreements, toward which we have been working as we have been studying molnupiravir, will help to accelerate access to molnupiravir in India and around the world," said Kenneth Frazier, chairman and chief executive of Merck & Co.



"Through partnerships with established Indian generics manufacturers, we are reinforcing our commitment towards expanding access to molnupiravir in India," said Dr Rehan Khan, MSD-India Region.