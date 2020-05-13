Five generics firms to make remdesivir for lower-income countries

Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has announced further details of voluntary licensing agreements for remdesivir, reached with five generics drugmakers.

As the USA and now Japan have approved the former Ebola candidate for the treatment of severe COVID-19, following emergency procedures, demand for the antiviral is expected to take off, and the company has been working to boost supply and distribution efforts.

The voluntary licensing agreements will allow five companies in India and Pakistan - Cipla (NSE: CIPLA), Ferozsons Laboratories, Hetero Labs, Jubilant Lifesciences (NSE: JUBILANT) and Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) - to manufacture remdesivir as if it were a generic.