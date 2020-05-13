Five generics firms to make remdesivir for lower-income countries

Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has announced further details of voluntary licensing agreements for remdesivir, reached with five generics drugmakers.
As the USA and now Japan have approved the former Ebola candidate for the treatment of severe COVID-19, following emergency procedures, demand for the antiviral is expected to take off, and the company has been working to boost supply and distribution efforts.
The voluntary licensing agreements will allow five companies in India and Pakistan - Cipla (NSE: CIPLA), Ferozsons Laboratories, Hetero Labs, Jubilant Lifesciences (NSE: JUBILANT) and Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) - to manufacture remdesivir as if it were a generic.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze