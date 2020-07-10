Sunday 24 November 2024

Need to raise confidence in labeling, says Russian trade group

Pharmaceutical
10 July 2020
russia_li

Even though Russian drugmakers had expressed their worries about the proposed regulation in no uncertain terms, even writing to the country’s President Vladimir Putin, on July 1, compulsory labeling of medicines began in Russia.

On the same day, the industry learned about Government Decision No. 955, signed on the eve, “On the Peculiarities of Putting Medicines into the Civil Circuit for Medical Use.”

Despite the numerous appeals of industry associations to the authorities, their fears about problems with the launch of the system and a possible lack of drugs are still left without proper attention and the Resolution did not remove all the issues of the industry, says the Association of Russian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (ARPM).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Russian government to speed launch of innovative drugs to domestic market
23 November 2020
Pharmaceutical
Solve monitoring issue to save troubled drug labeling project, says Russian industry figurehead
4 November 2019
Pharmaceutical
Growth in enigmatic Russian market not as good as it sounds, report says
11 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
Russia's AIMP lodges another plea on drug labeling
20 July 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze