Need to raise confidence in labeling, says Russian trade group

Even though Russian drugmakers had expressed their worries about the proposed regulation in no uncertain terms, even writing to the country’s President Vladimir Putin, on July 1, compulsory labeling of medicines began in Russia.
On the same day, the industry learned about Government Decision No. 955, signed on the eve, “On the Peculiarities of Putting Medicines into the Civil Circuit for Medical Use.”
Despite the numerous appeals of industry associations to the authorities, their fears about problems with the launch of the system and a possible lack of drugs are still left without proper attention and the Resolution did not remove all the issues of the industry, says the Association of Russian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (ARPM).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze