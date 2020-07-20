Sunday 24 November 2024

Russia's AIMP lodges another plea on drug labeling

Pharmaceutical
20 July 2020
russia_lake_stock_large

The Russian Association of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (AIPM) is asking for changes to the rules for the introduction of unlabeled drugs into civil circulation.

It proposes removal of the clause that, in order to obtain the consent of the interagency commission it is necessary to attach copies of contracts for the supply and installation of equipment for applying codes, as well as for software development. This information cannot be provided without permission from counterparties, the trade group points out.

The AIPM proposes amendments to subparagraph c) of paragraph 7 of the Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation on the provisional procedure for the introduction of unlabeled drugs into civilian traffic. Instead of copies of contracts for the supply and installation of equipment for applying codes, as well as for the development of software, it is advisable to limit ourselves to simple confirmation of the existence of such contracts. This is stated in a letter from the AIPM dated July 15, sent to the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Tatyana Golikova.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Labeling requirements could leave Russia 'without drugs,' says trade group
21 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
Need to raise confidence in labeling, says Russian trade group
10 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Russia's pharma appeals to President to postpone monitoring system implementation
8 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Global drugmakers will be allowed to label drugs directly at customs warehouses in Russia
30 July 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze