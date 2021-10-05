Russian state plans to take measures to solve problem of counterfeit drugs

The illegal drug market in Russia is estimated to be worth 15–20 billion roubles ($205-274 million), according to a recent study, conducted by analysts at RNC Pharma, one of Russia’s leading pharma analytics agencies.

The drug labeling system, which was launched in Russia in 2020, was supposed to solve this problem, however, most experts believe it will not completely solve the problem, which remains pressing for Russia and its pharmaceutical sector.

Recently, the Russian police conducted controlled purchase operations in some Moscow pharmacies, as a result of which large volumes of counterfeit drugs were detected.