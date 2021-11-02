Global flu vaccine producers losing positions in Russian market

The value of influenza vaccines purchases in Russia in January-September of the current year increased by almost 25%, to 14.5 billion roubles ($211 million), according to recent statements by the Russian Ministry of Health and some local media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
The increase was mainly due to the transition to more expensive drugs, such as those with antigens of four strains of the virus. One of such drugs is produced by domestic drugmaker Naсimbio, which is part of the Russian state corporation Rostec.
In the meantime, the increase of procurements of domestic drugs has led to a drop in demand and the almost complete disappearance of imported vaccines from the market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze