Global flu vaccine producers losing positions in Russian market

The value of influenza vaccines purchases in Russia in January-September of the current year increased by almost 25%, to 14.5 billion roubles ($211 million), according to recent statements by the Russian Ministry of Health and some local media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

The increase was mainly due to the transition to more expensive drugs, such as those with antigens of four strains of the virus. One of such drugs is produced by domestic drugmaker Naсimbio, which is part of the Russian state corporation Rostec.

In the meantime, the increase of procurements of domestic drugs has led to a drop in demand and the almost complete disappearance of imported vaccines from the market.