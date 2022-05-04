Sunday 24 November 2024

Negative impact of clinical trials suspension hitting Russian pharma and global drugmakers

Pharmaceutical
4 May 2022
russia_li

The refusal of large pharmaceutical manufacturers to conduct their clinical trials in Russia threatens local specialized centers with the loss of almost half of potential contracts, according to recent statements by some local analysts in the field of pharmaceutics and Russian media reports, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

In recent weeks many of global drugmaker, operating in the Russian market, among which are Takeda (TYO: 34502), AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and Novartis (NOVN: VX), have announced the suspension of further clinical trials of their drugs in the local market. This, however, will not affect projects that were launched before February 24, when Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, implementation of which will continue, while patients already selected for trials will receive treatment.

Still, according to data from the Russian Association of Clinical Research Organizations (AOKI), the decision of "big pharma" to suspend clinical trials in Russia may lead to the loss of almost half of the potential orders of Russian contract research organizations.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
New state fund for buying most expensive and rare drugs to be established in Russia
21 April 2017
Generics
Significant increase in pharmaceutical substances imports this year in Russia
21 August 2017
Pharmaceutical
Russian sales of middle and high-priced original drugs steadily growing
15 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
MSD suspends vaccines supplies to Russia
9 July 2022


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze