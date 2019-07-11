Neurocrine files for US approval for novel Parkinson's therapy

A new therapy for Parkinson’s disease (PD), opicapone, will be reviewed by the US Food and Drug Administration for possible marketing approval.
Neurocrine Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBIX) picked up North American rights to the therapy from Portugal’s BIAL in February 2017. The drug was approved in Europe in June 2016, where it is marketed as Ongentys.
The novel COMT inhibitor works alongside the current standard of care, levodopa/carbidopa, to treat people with PD experiencing OFF episodes.
