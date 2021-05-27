Sunday 24 November 2024

Neuropathic pain market forecast to reach $25.2 billion by 2027

Pharmaceutical
27 May 2021
The neuropathic pain market is the most valuable segment within the pain indications and was valued at $10.8 billion in 2020 globally.

It is forecast to reach $25.2 billion by 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The launch of different late-stage pipeline products throughout the forecast period will contribute heavily to the growth expected in the neuropathic pain market, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.

The company’s report, ‘ Global Pain Therapeutics Market Overview’, states that the pain therapeutics market is highly genericized with a wide range of treatment options available for pain indications. There are currently 12,048 marketed pain products globally. Mixed pain products lead the group with 7,715 products approved, followed by neuropathic pain with 5,545 approved drugs and lastly nociceptive pain with 4,036 approved products.

