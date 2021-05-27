Neuropathic pain market forecast to reach $25.2 billion by 2027

The neuropathic pain market is the most valuable segment within the pain indications and was valued at $10.8 billion in 2020 globally.
It is forecast to reach $25.2 billion by 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The launch of different late-stage pipeline products throughout the forecast period will contribute heavily to the growth expected in the neuropathic pain market, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.
The company’s report, ‘ Global Pain Therapeutics Market Overview’, states that the pain therapeutics market is highly genericized with a wide range of treatment options available for pain indications. There are currently 12,048 marketed pain products globally. Mixed pain products lead the group with 7,715 products approved, followed by neuropathic pain with 5,545 approved drugs and lastly nociceptive pain with 4,036 approved products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze