Neurotech appoints Charles Johnson as chief medical officer

Neurotech Pharmaceuticals has appointed Charles Johnson as chief medical officer.

He was most recently the vice president of global medical affairs at Vertex, and prior to this held leadership positions at Inspire Pharmaceuticals and APT Pharmaceuticals. Before joining the pharmaceutical industry, Dr Johnson spent 18 years practicing medicine.

Quinton Oswald, chief executive of neurotech, said: "We are extremely pleased to add such an experienced and high-caliber individual to our executive team. Charlie's unique combination of regulatory, medical, and drug development expertise in the ophthalmic space, particularly in posterior segment disease, will help to continue to position Neurotech and the NT-503 program for success as we commence our wet AMD Phase II trial."