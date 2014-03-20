New US guidelines could see 12.8 million more patients prescribed statins

New guidelines regarding those patients who are prescribed statins to prevent cardiovascular disease would see the number of people taking the drugs rise by 12.8 million, according to a report in the New England Journal of Medicine.
The research was triggered by the 2013 guidelines of the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association(ACC–AHA) for the treatment of cholesterol, which expanded the indications for statin therapy for the prevention of cardiovascular disease.
Most increase would be in adults without CD
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze