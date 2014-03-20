New US guidelines could see 12.8 million more patients prescribed statins

New guidelines regarding those patients who are prescribed statins to prevent cardiovascular disease would see the number of people taking the drugs rise by 12.8 million, according to a report in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The research was triggered by the 2013 guidelines of the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association(ACC–AHA) for the treatment of cholesterol, which expanded the indications for statin therapy for the prevention of cardiovascular disease.

Most increase would be in adults without CD