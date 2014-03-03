New Ph III data show tiotropium Respimat effective across asthma severities

German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim has released new data from large scale, Phase III studies showing that once-daily tiotropium delivered via the Respimatinhaler was effective and well tolerated in patients across asthma severities. These data were presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) 2014 annual meeting in San Diego.

“Even with current treatment options, at least 40% of patients with asthma remain symptomatic, which may put them at greater risk for exacerbations or asthma worsening," said Pierluigi Paggiaro, Professor of Respiratory Medicine, University of Pisa, and lead author on the GraziaTinA-asthma study. “It is important to investigate the efficacy and safety of new treatment options across different asthma severities,” he added.

The first results from the Phase III GraziaTinA-asthma study demonstrated that tiotropium Respimat improved lung function and was well tolerated in patients with asthma who remain symptomatic while receiving low-dose maintenance ICS treatment.