New real-world data for Ongentys in Parkinson's

Portugal’s largest drugmaker Bial said today that compelling new data is being presented at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders (MDS), further supporting the efficacy and tolerability of its Ongentys (opicapone) observed in pivotal Phase III studies.
A new post-hoc analysis of the real-world OPTIPARK study shows that the majority of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) that were considered at least possibly related to opicapone occur within the first week of treatment, followed by consistently low incidence of TEAEs (<4%) from the third week onwards for six months. Within the first week of treatment, dyskinesia was the most frequently reported TEAE but had a very low impact on patient discontinuation (<0.5%). These observations are relevant for patient management concerning levodopa adjustment in clinical practice.
