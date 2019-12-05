New research approaches for chronic pain patients by Grünenthal

German family-owned drugmaker Grünenthal and the University Hospital RWTH Aachen have entered into a research collaboration to develop new treatment approaches for patients with neuropathic pain.

The project Bio 2Treat - biometric and biological data for the diagnosis and therapy of pain patients - runs over three years. It is funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) with a total of 1.52 million euros ($1.7 million) as part of the action field "Health Economy in the Health Research Framework Program."

The project, coordinated by Prof Angelika Lampert from the Institute of Physiology at RWTH Aachen University together with Grünenthal, includes the professors Roman Rolke (Palliative Medicine), Martin Zenke (Cell Biology), Ingo Kurth (Human Genetics) and Andreas Schuppert (Computational Biomedicine) of the University Hospital RWTH Aachen.