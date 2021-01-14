NewAmsterdam Pharma completes 160 million-euro Series A funding

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAP), a Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases, has completed an oversubscribed 160 million-euro ($196 million) Series A funding round.
The financing will support the full Phase III development of its ApoB and LDL-c lowering small molecule drug, obicetrapib. The drug, a cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, is being developed for patients who are not well-controlled on statins.
Forbion, NAP’s founding investor, was joined by Morningside Ventures and Ascendant BioCapital as co-lead investors in the Series A financing. Also participating in this funding round were Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, BVF Partners, Population Health Partners, LSP Dementia Fund, Peter Thiel, Janus Henderson Investors, Medpace, GL Capital, JVC Investment Partners, and Presight Capital.
