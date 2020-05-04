Saturday 23 November 2024

Newron Pharma decimated as sarizotan misses endpoints

Pharmaceutical
4 May 2020
newron-big

Italian CNS-focused drug developer Newron Pharmaceuticals’ (SIX: NWRN) shares plummeted more than 68% to 1.98 Swiss francs by early afternoon trading, after it said it was abandoning development of its Rett syndrome candidate.

Newron today revealed that top-line results from its STARS clinical study evaluating sarizotan in patients with Rett syndrome did not demonstrate evidence of efficacy on the primary or secondary efficacy variables. Consequentially, Newron has decided to terminate this development program.

The STARS (Sarizotan for the Treatment of Apneas in Rett Syndrome) clinical study qualified and enrolled 129 Rett syndrome patients inc14 centers throughout the USA, Europe, Asia and Australia for the six-month clinical trial. Patients received treatment with daily doses of 10mg and 20mg of sarizotan, or placebo. The primary endpoint of the STARS study was a percentage reduction in episodes of apnea during waking time compared with placebo. Newron plans to work with the Rett research community and families to share learnings from the STARS clinical study as well as from the Rett Syndrome International Burden of Illness Survey, to further advance scientific and medical understanding of this disease.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
First ever add-on for antipsychotics shows promise in exploratory trial
3 January 2023
Biotechnology
Newron shares slide as FDA delays evenamide studies
28 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
Rare Pediatric status for sarizotan in Rett syndrome
19 November 2019
Pharmaceutical
Eisai to launch Newron's Xadago in Japan via deal with Meiji Seika
21 November 2019


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze