Eisai to launch Newron's Xadago in Japan via deal with Meiji Seika

21 November 2019
Japanese drugmaker Eisai (TYO: 4523) has launched Equfina (safinamide mesylate) – a drug known as Xadago in much of the world – in its native country.

Equfina is indicated for the improvement of wearing-off phenomenon in patients with Parkinson’s disease under treatment with a drug containing levodopa in Japan.

Meiji Seika Pharma holds the manufacturing and marketing approval for Equfina in Japan, and Eisai has a deal to market it in the Asian country.

