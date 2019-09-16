NHS England response to Scottish decision to fund Orkambi

Last month the independent Scottish Medicines Consortium assessed that Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: VRTX) ‘justification of the treatment’s [Orkambi (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) and Symkevi (tezacaftor/ivacaftor)] costs in relation to its health benefits was not sufficient’ - meaning the company was charging an unreasonably high price for its product.
Vertex has rejected the health service’s offer, which would give access to the treatment for people with cystic fibrosis (CF), at a price assessed as appropriate for the clinical effectiveness of the medicine. It was the largest offer the NHS has ever made for a treatment of its kind.
Therefore it is regrettable that Vertex continues to choose not to engage with the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) but invests energy into political lobbying instead, said NHS England, adding: This is clearly disappointing and we continue to work with the company on how we can make its treatments available.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze