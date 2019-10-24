Orkambi deal brings relief for British cystic fibrosis patients

A hard-fought deal between the UK’s reimbursement agencies and cystic fibrosis (CF) drug developer Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) will see patients in England finally gain access to modern CF treatments.

The confidential agreement means that people with CF in England will have full access to Orkambi (lumacaftor/ivacaftor), Symkevi (tezacaftor/ivacaftor) and Kalydeco (ivacaftor), with the first prescriptions expected within a month.

It is estimated that there are around 5,000 people in England that may now take up these treatments.