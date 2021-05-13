NICE decides not to recommend ozanimod for people with relapsing MS on the NHS

The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has made the final decision not to recommend ozanimod – a new, oral treatment for people with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) – on the National Health Service (NHS).
In January this year, the NICE delivered a negative verdict on Bristol Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) novel multiple sclerosis drug, Zeposia (ozanimod, saying that “ozanimod's effect on the progression of disability is unclear.” The health technology assessor said that the cost-effectiveness estimates for Zeposia were uncertain, due to limitations in the available evidence, and that it could not therefore recommend its use.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze