NICE issues new quality standard to prevent hepatitis B transmission

On World Hepatitis Day, the UK’s clinical standards body, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), has issued new quality standard guidance to improve treatment access and reduce the spread of hepatitis B.
The standard includes two statements specifically targeted at pregnant women with hepatitis B and their babies, saying that women who test positive at an antenatal screening should be referred for specialist assessment within six weeks, allowing for use of tenofovir for antiviral treatment which would help reduce the risk of the baby becoming infected.
It also states that babies born to hepatitis B-positive mothers should receive a complete course of vaccination, with the first being given within 24 hours of birth and then periodically up to 12 months, with a booster at preschool age.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze