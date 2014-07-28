NICE issues new quality standard to prevent hepatitis B transmission

On World Hepatitis Day, the UK’s clinical standards body, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), has issued new quality standard guidance to improve treatment access and reduce the spread of hepatitis B.

The standard includes two statements specifically targeted at pregnant women with hepatitis B and their babies, saying that women who test positive at an antenatal screening should be referred for specialist assessment within six weeks, allowing for use of tenofovir for antiviral treatment which would help reduce the risk of the baby becoming infected.

It also states that babies born to hepatitis B-positive mothers should receive a complete course of vaccination, with the first being given within 24 hours of birth and then periodically up to 12 months, with a booster at preschool age.