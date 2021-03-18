NICE nods through Daiichi Sankyo's cholesterol drugs

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a Final Appraisal Document (FAD) recommending the provision of Nilemdo (bempedoic acid) and Nustendi (bempedoic acid/ ezetimibe) on the National Health Service (NHS) in England.
Daiichi Sankyo’s (TYO: 4568) two drugs have been recommended for treating primary hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia (heterozygous familial and non-familial) as an adjunct to diet, only if statins are contraindicated or not tolerated, and ezetimibe alone does not control low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) well enough.
"Availability of treatments such as these is essential in tackling cardiovascular disease"This recommendation is an important milestone for patients who will have access to two important new treatment options for lowering LDL-C, a leading risk factor for cardiovascular events, such as heart attack or stroke.
