NICE recommends Xospata for refractory FLT3 mutation-positive AML

The UK subsidiary of Japan’s Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) revealed yesterday that National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended Xospata (gilteritinib) in its Final Appraisal Document (FAD) for adult patients with relapsed or refractory (resistant to existing treatment) FLT3 mutation-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
This is of particular importance, says Astellas, because:
This is the first targeted treatment to be recommended by NICE for this group of patients;
For decades patient with acute myeloid leukaemia have had limited treatment options outside of chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant; and
Not only is this treatment more effective compared to chemotherapy (offering improved survival), as an oral treatment it will allow some patients to take it at home allowing them to spend more time out of hospital.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed