NICE recommends Xospata for refractory FLT3 mutation-positive AML

17 July 2020
The UK subsidiary of Japan’s Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) revealed yesterday that National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended Xospata (gilteritinib) in its Final Appraisal Document (FAD) for adult patients with relapsed or refractory (resistant to existing treatment) FLT3 mutation-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

This is of particular importance, says Astellas, because:

  • This is the first targeted treatment to be recommended by NICE for this group of patients;
  • For decades patient with acute myeloid leukaemia have had limited treatment options outside of chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant; and
  • Not only is this treatment more effective compared to chemotherapy (offering improved survival), as an oral treatment it will allow some patients to take it at home allowing them to spend more time out of hospital.

