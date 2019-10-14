Non-profit CureDuchenne launches biobank to fuel DMD research

CureDuchenne, a USA-based non-profit group for research, patient care, and innovation in improving and extending the lives of those living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD; Duchenne), over the weekend announced it has initiated the development of a biobank for Duchenne. The CureDuchenne Biobank is dedicated to empowering Duchenne research and the search for a cure for Duchenne that is independent and accessible to all researchers.
In partnership with Dr Tahseen Mozaffar of the University of California, Irvine (UCI) for strategic development and implementation, and with RUDER Infinite Biologics (RUCDR), the world’s largest university-based biorepository, for biobanking services, the CureDuchenne Biobank plans to begin sample collecting immediately at CureDuchenne Cares events around the country.
In so doing, they are establishing an important resource for translational medicines that is accessible to researchers worldwide.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze