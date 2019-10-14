Saturday 23 November 2024

Non-profit CureDuchenne launches biobank to fuel DMD research

14 October 2019
CureDuchenne, a USA-based non-profit group for research, patient care, and innovation in improving and extending the lives of those living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD; Duchenne), over the weekend announced it has initiated the development of a biobank for Duchenne. The CureDuchenne Biobank is dedicated to empowering Duchenne research and the search for a cure for Duchenne that is independent and accessible to all researchers.

In partnership with Dr Tahseen Mozaffar of the  University of California, Irvine (UCI) for strategic development and implementation, and with  RUDER Infinite Biologics (RUCDR), the world’s largest university-based biorepository, for biobanking services, the CureDuchenne Biobank plans to begin sample collecting immediately at CureDuchenne Cares events around the country.

In so doing, they are establishing an important resource for translational medicines that is accessible to researchers worldwide.

