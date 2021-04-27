Novartis 1st-quarter financials miss expectations

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) today released first-quarter 2021 financial results, which failed to meet analysts’ expectations.
Net sales were $12.4 billion (+1%, -2% constant currency) in the first quarter driven by volume growth of 3 percentage points, price erosion of 2 percentage points and negative impact from generic competition of 3 percentage points. This compared to $12.5 billion forecast in the Refinitiv poll. Excluding prior year COVID-19 related forward purchasing, Novartis estimates first quarter net sales grew 1% (cc, +4% USD).
Core net income was $3.4 billion (-4%, -6% cc) mainly driven by the decline in core operating income, compared to the $3.5 billion average estimates of nine analysts in a poll by Refinitiv. Core EPS was $1.52 (-3%, -5% cc), declining less than core net income, benefiting from lower weighted average number of shares outstanding.
