Novartis Oncology expands radioligand pipeline with exclusive worldwide rights

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize therapeutic applications for a library of Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP) targeting agents including FAPI-46 and FAPI-74, through an assignment agreement with iTheranostics, an affiliate of USA-based SOFIE Biosciences.
The FAP assets were originally developed at the University of Heidelberg. The agreement also includes co-exclusive rights for Novartis to develop imaging applications for these assets. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Novartis has established global expertise and specialized supply chain and manufacturing capabilities across its network of four radioligand therapy production sites, and is further increasing capacity to ensure delivery of radioligand therapies such as 177Lu-PSMA-617, which came to Novartis with its $2.1 billion acquisition of Endocyte in 2018.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze