Novartis gains EU and Japan approval for COPD treatments

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has received approval from the European Commission for once-daily Ultibro Breezhaler (indacaterol 85 mcg / glycopyrronium 43 mcg) as a maintenance bronchodilator treatment to relieve symptoms in adult patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
The Ultibro Inhalation Capsules (glycopyrronium 50 mcg / indacaterol 110 mcg), delivered through the Breezhaler device, has also been approved by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW). Both were developed under the name QVA149.
David Epstein, division head, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, said: “We are very pleased that the European Commission and Japan approved QVA149, nearly simultaneously, for COPD patients. This rapid approval in Japan reflects our build-up of clinical trial and regulatory capabilities in Japan. Many COPD patients will now have a better treatment option, including first-line therapy with the launch of Ultibro Breezhaler in Europe.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze